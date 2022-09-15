Sawtooth Solutions LLC Has $1.17 Million Stock Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC decreased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,446 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 9,252 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 280.7% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,020 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 11,075 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 31,713 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 10,874 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at about $498,000. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 117,110 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $4,887,000 after acquiring an additional 4,957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on FCX. Citigroup increased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Raymond James cut their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan to $34.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

Shares of FCX opened at $30.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.55. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.80 and a 52 week high of $51.99. The stock has a market cap of $42.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.00.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.31). Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 20.08%. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.12%.

Insider Activity at Freeport-McMoRan

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Ryan Michael Lance acquired 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.88 per share, with a total value of $988,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,368.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Ryan Michael Lance acquired 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.88 per share, with a total value of $988,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,368.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.79 per share, for a total transaction of $86,370.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,800 shares in the company, valued at $397,302. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Further Reading

