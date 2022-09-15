Sawtooth Solutions LLC Has $1.43 Million Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lessened its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 39.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,826 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 2,454 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in Netflix by 2,075.0% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Stock Up 2.7 %

NFLX opened at $224.12 on Thursday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.71 and a 1-year high of $700.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $220.42 and a 200-day moving average of $246.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.42%. Netflix’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Netflix from $355.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Netflix from $245.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Netflix from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on Netflix from $280.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Netflix from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $308.74.

About Netflix

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.