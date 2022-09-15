Sawtooth Solutions LLC Lowers Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lessened its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 50.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,854 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 32,964 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in CSX by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 811 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in CSX by 663.9% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 825 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in CSX in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CSX in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $31.23 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.82 and a 200 day moving average of $32.82. The company has a market cap of $66.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $27.59 and a 12-month high of $38.63.

CSX Announces Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. CSX had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 28.24%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. CSX’s payout ratio is 22.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CSX. Loop Capital raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on CSX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of CSX to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.33.

CSX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.