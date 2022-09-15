Sawtooth Solutions LLC Sells 5,592 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 47.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,592 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoylecohen LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Performance

IJH stock opened at $242.99 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $245.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $248.98. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $218.00 and a twelve month high of $292.05.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

