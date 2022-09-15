Sawtooth Solutions LLC Sells 7,867 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lessened its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 48.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,867 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quilter Plc boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 375,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,050,000 after acquiring an additional 16,200 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 14,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 331.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,830,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406,293 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 2,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 335.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 729,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,336,000 after purchasing an additional 561,901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MMC. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $198.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.60.

Shares of MMC opened at $158.81 on Thursday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.80 and a 1 year high of $183.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.74. The stock has a market cap of $79.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.90.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.03. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 16.36%. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 28th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 27th. This is a boost from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

