SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of SciPlay from $13.50 to $12.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of SciPlay from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of SciPlay to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of SciPlay in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of SciPlay from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SciPlay has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.78.

Shares of SciPlay stock opened at $11.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.03. SciPlay has a 52-week low of $10.75 and a 52-week high of $22.29.

SciPlay ( NASDAQ:SCPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $160.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.62 million. SciPlay had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 6.91%. Analysts predict that SciPlay will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCPL. Engine Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in SciPlay during the 4th quarter valued at $24,938,000. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SciPlay during the fourth quarter worth $21,478,000. Ruffer LLP acquired a new stake in shares of SciPlay during the second quarter worth $13,722,000. TIG Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SciPlay by 157.0% in the first quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 1,319,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,045,000 after purchasing an additional 805,940 shares during the period. Finally, Anqa Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SciPlay in the first quarter worth $7,035,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.66% of the company’s stock.

SciPlay Corporation develops, markets, and operates a portfolio of social games for mobile and web platforms in North America and internationally. It offers social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Quick Hit Slots, 88 Fortunes Slots, MONOPOLY Slots, and Hot Shot Casino, as well as casual games comprising Bingo Showdown, Solitaire Pets Adventure, and Backgammon Live.

