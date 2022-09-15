Scorpio Gold (CVE:SGN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.05

Scorpio Gold Co. (CVE:SGN – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 15000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Scorpio Gold Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.55 million and a P/E ratio of -0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.06 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.07.

About Scorpio Gold

Scorpio Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploitation, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Mineral Ridge gold project covering an area of 5,617 hectares located in Esmeralda County, Nevada; and Goldwedge property that covers an area of 717 hectares located in Manhattan, Nevada.

