Scotiabank Lowers K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) Price Target to C$10.00

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 25.16% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on KNT. Raymond James set a C$10.00 price target on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$12.00 to C$12.80 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$10.50 to C$10.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.

CVE KNT opened at C$7.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.48. K92 Mining Inc. has a 1 year low of C$1.55 and a 1 year high of C$8.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$7.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.25.

In other K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) news, Director Nan H. Lee acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$7.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$31,800.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

