ScPrime (SCP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $9.58 Million

ScPrime (SCP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 15th. ScPrime has a total market cap of $9.58 million and approximately $2,628.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ScPrime has traded down 3.3% against the dollar. One ScPrime coin can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00001093 BTC on major exchanges including Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Siacoin (SC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Nano (XNO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004192 BTC.

MobileCoin (MOB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004806 BTC.

Banano (BAN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Silver Coin (SC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SiaClassic (SCA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Scope (SCP) traded 92.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ScPrime Coin Profile

ScPrime (CRYPTO:SCP) is a coin. It launched on October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 46,313,031 coins and its circulating supply is 44,244,861 coins. ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here. ScPrime’s official website is scpri.me. The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ScPrime

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

ScPrime can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ScPrime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ScPrime using one of the exchanges listed above.

