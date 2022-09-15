Sculptor Capital LP Sells 50,000 Shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:IVCBU)

Sculptor Capital LP decreased its holdings in shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:IVCBU – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 850,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. Sculptor Capital LP’s holdings in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I were worth $8,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter valued at $133,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I in the fourth quarter worth $3,026,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I in the fourth quarter worth $18,152,000. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I in the fourth quarter worth $5,043,000. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I in the fourth quarter worth $252,000.

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I Price Performance

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I stock opened at $10.11 on Thursday. Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.07.

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I Company Profile

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other transaction with one or more businesses or assets in the business services, consumer and lifestyle, niche manufacturing, and technology sectors in Western Europe.

