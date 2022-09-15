Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

SBCF has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

Get Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida alerts:

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of SBCF stock opened at $31.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.80 and its 200-day moving average is $33.85. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 1 year low of $29.28 and a 1 year high of $39.31.

Insider Activity at Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida ( NASDAQ:SBCF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 29.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dennis S. Hudson III sold 8,000 shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $288,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 169,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,109,128. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Dennis S. Hudson III sold 8,000 shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $288,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 169,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,109,128. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis S. Hudson III sold 2,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $90,190.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 169,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,020,885.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 3.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 143,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,755,000 after purchasing an additional 4,752 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 1.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,429,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,247,000 after purchasing an additional 17,702 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 2.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 64,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the second quarter worth about $411,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 389.8% in the second quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 296,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,798,000 after purchasing an additional 236,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.