Secret (SIE) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $11.83 Million

Secret (SIE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. Over the last week, Secret has traded down 37.2% against the dollar. Secret has a total market cap of $11.83 million and approximately $10,764.00 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Secret coin can now be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cryptostone (CPS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000285 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Mars Ecosystem Token (XMS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Connect (CNT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Smartchem (SMAC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 61.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Secret Coin Profile

Secret is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 26th, 2015. Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here. Secret’s official website is scrt.network. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network.

Secret Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

