Seele-N Trading 12.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (SEELE)

Seele-N (SEELE) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. During the last seven days, Seele-N has traded 12.9% lower against the dollar. One Seele-N coin can now be purchased for $0.0097 or 0.00000049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Seele-N has a market capitalization of $6.81 million and $5.02 million worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Seele-N alerts:

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005034 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005031 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,892.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005105 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00058098 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012628 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005508 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00065132 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005034 BTC.

Seele-N Profile

Seele-N (SEELE) is a coin. It launched on May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 699,592,066 coins. The official website for Seele-N is seele.pro. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @SeeleTech. The official message board for Seele-N is medium.com/seeletech.

Buying and Selling Seele-N

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele’s neural consensus algorithm was inspired by the inner workings of the human brain. It asynchronously processes and sorts data in a large-scale decentralized environment, using ε-differential agreements to allow all nodes within a network to reach consensus. Compared to existing consensus algorithms, it ensures greater fault-tolerance and is significantly more efficient. Its performance also scales linearly as network size increases, allowing it to be widely adaptable to many different use cases. Seele proposes the heterogeneous forest network, a blockchain ecosystem comprised of subnets optimized for different use cases. Subnets can handle different service scenarios independently and can interact with each other through cross-chain and cross-domain protocols. This network is secure, efficient, and compatible with current blockchain ecosystems. It presents an overarching vision for the future Internet of Value. The SEELE token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. Seele has completed a chain swap where the contract address migrated from 0xb1eef147028e9f480dbc5ccaa3277d417d1b85f0 to 0xb1e93236ab6073fdac58ada5564897177d4bcc43 “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seele-N should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Seele-N using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Seele-N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Seele-N and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.