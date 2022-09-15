Sentinel Chain (SENC) Price Hits $0.0004 on Top Exchanges

Sentinel Chain (SENC) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. One Sentinel Chain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Sentinel Chain has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. Sentinel Chain has a market cap of $82,953.42 and $24,791.00 worth of Sentinel Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Sentinel Chain

Sentinel Chain launched on March 5th, 2018. Sentinel Chain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,269,666 coins. Sentinel Chain’s official Twitter account is @sentinelchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sentinel Chain is www.sentinel-chain.org. The Reddit community for Sentinel Chain is /r/sentinelchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Sentinel Chain is www.medium.com/sentinelchain.

Sentinel Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinal Chain is a B2B blockchain-based marketplace that aims to provide affordable and secure financial services to the unbanked. The project's team will create a process that transforms livestock from ‘dead capital’ to a fungible asset with a transparent and clearly defined value.The Sentinel Chain Token (SENC) will be an ERC20-compatible token that allows global financial service providers and SENC token holders to participate in the Sentinel Chain marketplace.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentinel Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

