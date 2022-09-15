Serco Group’s (SRP) Buy Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Serco Group (LON:SRP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 215 ($2.60) price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SRP. Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a GBX 255 ($3.08) target price on shares of Serco Group in a report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.42) price target on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Serco Group from GBX 155 ($1.87) to GBX 170 ($2.05) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Serco Group from GBX 205 ($2.48) to GBX 210 ($2.54) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 197.13 ($2.38).

Serco Group Stock Performance

Shares of SRP stock opened at GBX 165 ($1.99) on Monday. Serco Group has a 12 month low of GBX 118.90 ($1.44) and a 12 month high of GBX 199 ($2.40). The stock has a market cap of £1.96 billion and a PE ratio of 1,269.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 178.23 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 162.47.

Serco Group Cuts Dividend

Serco Group Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.94 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.51%. Serco Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.54%.

(Get Rating)

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

