SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Short Interest Down 97.5% in August

SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 97.5% from the August 15th total of 63,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SGS Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SGSOY opened at $23.51 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. SGS has a one year low of $21.01 and a one year high of $33.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on SGS from CHF 3,100 to CHF 2,700 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of SGS from CHF 3,000 to CHF 2,290 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of SGS from CHF 2,640 to CHF 2,290 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of SGS from CHF 3,000 to CHF 2,350 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SGS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,407.50.

SGS Company Profile

SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Connectivity & Products, Health & Nutrition, Industries & Environment, Natural Resources and Knowledge.

