Shadows Trading 8.4% Lower This Week (DOWS)

Shadows (DOWS) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 15th. One Shadows coin can now be purchased for $0.0118 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Shadows has a total market cap of $313,967.30 and $14,999.00 worth of Shadows was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Shadows has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Shadows Coin Profile

Shadows’ launch date was March 1st, 2021. Shadows’ total supply is 39,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,500,000 coins. Shadows’ official website is shadows.link. Shadows’ official Twitter account is @shadows_defi.

Shadows Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Shadows Network is the underlying network for the DiFi synthetic asset issuance agreement and the synthetic asset trading based on Substrate, the backbone of the web 3.0 store of value that will enable the free trading of on-chain assets by anyone, anywhere.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shadows directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shadows should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shadows using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

