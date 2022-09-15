Shardus Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $5.24 Million (ULT)

Shardus (ULT) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. One Shardus coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000828 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Shardus has traded 21.4% higher against the dollar. Shardus has a total market capitalization of $5.24 million and $25,238.00 worth of Shardus was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- MXC (MXC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000356 BTC.
- Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00005868 BTC.
- Earneo (RNO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000043 BTC.
- Planet (AQUA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.24 or 0.00229331 BTC.
- VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000093 BTC.
- QUINADS (QUIN) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- AiLink Token (ALI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- OWNDATA (OWN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitether (BTR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- Meridian Network (LOCK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000040 BTC.
About Shardus
Shardus (CRYPTO:ULT) is a coin. It was first traded on July 27th, 2018. Shardus’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,056,760 coins. The official website for Shardus is shardus.com. Shardus’ official Twitter account is @Ultiledgerio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Shardus is https://reddit.com/r/Shardus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Shardus’ official message board is medium.com/@Shardus.
Buying and Selling Shardus
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shardus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shardus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shardus using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Shardus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shardus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.