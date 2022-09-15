Shell (LON:SHEL) Given a GBX 2,700 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 2,700 ($32.62) target price by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.09% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SHEL. Barclays boosted their price objective on Shell from GBX 3,000 ($36.25) to GBX 3,300 ($39.87) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,200 ($38.67) target price on Shell in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,000 ($36.25) target price on Shell in a report on Monday, August 1st. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 2,800 ($33.83) target price on Shell in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 2,779 ($33.58) target price on Shell in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,831.40 ($34.21).

SHEL opened at GBX 2,346 ($28.35) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,177.86 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,169.67. Shell has a 52-week low of GBX 1,833.40 ($22.15) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,459.24 ($29.72). The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10. The stock has a market cap of £170.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 570.80.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

