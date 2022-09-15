Shield Protocol Price Hits $0.30 on Top Exchanges (SHIELD)

Shield Protocol (SHIELD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. Over the last seven days, Shield Protocol has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar. Shield Protocol has a market cap of $72,849.34 and $53.00 worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shield Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00001510 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 535.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,784.78 or 0.19187008 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005070 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005070 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.81 or 0.00840568 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00021039 BTC.

Shield Protocol Coin Profile

Shield Protocol was first traded on October 26th, 2021. Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 244,499 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Shield Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Shield is a Security Provider and a Rewards Earning Platform. Telegram | Medium | Github | Instagram Whitepaper “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shield Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shield Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shield Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

