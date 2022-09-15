Shopping (SPI) Hits Market Capitalization of $100,193.60

Shopping (SPI) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. In the last seven days, Shopping has traded 97.5% lower against the US dollar. Shopping has a market cap of $100,193.60 and $16,463.00 worth of Shopping was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shopping coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000509 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 981.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,118.56 or 0.10681872 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005027 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.96 or 0.00836764 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00021026 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00035244 BTC.

Shopping’s genesis date was December 3rd, 2020. Shopping’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 992,617 coins. Shopping’s official Twitter account is @shopping_io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Shopping.io, a Blockchain-based platform from AZ EXPRESS RETAIL LLC, strives to change this entirely by offering a unified marketplace that combines all major e-commerce industry players under one website and enables digital assets to be used as payment method. Telegram | Discord Whitepaper “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shopping directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shopping should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shopping using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

