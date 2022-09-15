Short Interest in Acreage Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACRHF) Rises By 170.8%

Acreage Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACRHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, an increase of 170.8% from the August 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 154,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Acreage Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ACRHF opened at $0.62 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.03. Acreage has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $2.81.

Get Acreage alerts:

Acreage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Acreage Holdings, Inc, formerly High Street Capital Partners, is a principal investment firm specializing in cannabis industry. Acreage Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Acreage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acreage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.