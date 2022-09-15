Short Interest in Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Grows By 4,013.0%

Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 94,600 shares, an increase of 4,013.0% from the August 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 272,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on AMIGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Admiral Group from GBX 2,560 ($30.93) to GBX 2,620 ($31.66) in a report on Monday. Investec upgraded Admiral Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 5th. Citigroup upgraded Admiral Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group upgraded Admiral Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Admiral Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,437.00.

Get Admiral Group alerts:

Admiral Group Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of AMIGY opened at $25.76 on Thursday. Admiral Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.70 and a fifty-two week high of $49.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.12 and its 200-day moving average is $28.89.

Admiral Group Increases Dividend

Admiral Group Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $1.2179 dividend. This is an increase from Admiral Group’s previous dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 10.32%.

(Get Rating)

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance, as well as offers unsecured personal and car loans, and legal services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Admiral Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Admiral Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.