Short Interest in Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) Expands By 100.3%

Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 116,000 shares, a growth of 100.3% from the August 15th total of 57,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 214,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Agricultural Bank of China Stock Performance

Shares of ACGBY stock opened at $7.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.92. Agricultural Bank of China has a 52 week low of $7.76 and a 52 week high of $10.03. The company has a market cap of $109.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.29.

Get Agricultural Bank of China alerts:

Agricultural Bank of China (OTCMKTS:ACGBY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. Agricultural Bank of China had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 21.12%. The company had revenue of $25.79 billion during the quarter.

Agricultural Bank of China Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were paid a $0.6816 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a yield of 7.18%. Agricultural Bank of China’s payout ratio is currently 24.90%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Agricultural Bank of China from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.

About Agricultural Bank of China

(Get Rating)

Agricultural Bank of China Limited provides corporate and retail banking products and services. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. It offers demand, personal call, foreign currency time, foreign currency call, time or demand optional, foreign exchange demand, foreign exchange call, foreign exchange time, certificates of deposit, savings, agreed-term, and negotiated deposits; and loans comprise housing, consumer, business, fixed asset, working capital, real estate, and entrusted syndicated loans, as well as trade finances, guarantees and commitments, and loans with custody of export rebates accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Agricultural Bank of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agricultural Bank of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.