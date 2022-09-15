Short Interest in AIB Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:AIB) Decreases By 59.2%

AIB Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:AIB – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 59.2% from the August 15th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AIB Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Karpus Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AIB Acquisition by 349.7% during the 2nd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 427,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,241,000 after acquiring an additional 332,150 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AIB Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,461,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in AIB Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $1,331,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in AIB Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $1,729,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in AIB Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $2,246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.61% of the company’s stock.

AIB Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of AIB opened at $10.02 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.98. AIB Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $10.04.

AIB Acquisition Company Profile

AIB Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the fintech industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

