Short Interest in Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Expands By 2,088.2%

Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 166,300 shares, an increase of 2,088.2% from the August 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 909,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
ALIZY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Allianz from €250.00 ($255.10) to €245.00 ($250.00) in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut Allianz from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on Allianz from €230.00 ($234.69) to €225.00 ($229.59) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Citigroup cut Allianz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Societe Generale cut Allianz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Allianz presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.00.
Shares of ALIZY stock opened at $17.17 on Thursday. Allianz has a 12-month low of $16.28 and a 12-month high of $26.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.08.
Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.
