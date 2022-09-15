Short Interest in Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Expands By 2,088.2%

Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 166,300 shares, an increase of 2,088.2% from the August 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 909,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALIZY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Allianz from €250.00 ($255.10) to €245.00 ($250.00) in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut Allianz from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on Allianz from €230.00 ($234.69) to €225.00 ($229.59) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Citigroup cut Allianz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Societe Generale cut Allianz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Allianz presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.00.

Get Allianz alerts:

Allianz Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of ALIZY stock opened at $17.17 on Thursday. Allianz has a 12-month low of $16.28 and a 12-month high of $26.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.08.

Allianz Company Profile

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.