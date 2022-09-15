Short Interest in Altium Limited (OTCMKTS:ALMFF) Declines By 89.2%

Altium Limited (OTCMKTS:ALMFF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decrease of 89.2% from the August 15th total of 51,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 55.0 days.

Altium Stock Performance

Shares of ALMFF stock opened at $21.53 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.89. Altium has a twelve month low of $17.17 and a twelve month high of $32.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Altium from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th.

Altium Company Profile

Altium Limited develops and sells computer software for the design of electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Board and Systems; Microcontrollers and Embedded Systems; and Nexar segments. The company offers printed circuit board (PCB) design software products, including Altium Designer, Altium NEXUS, CircuitStudio, and CircuitMaker.

