Short Interest in American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB) Declines By 59.9%

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,100 shares, a decrease of 59.9% from the August 15th total of 90,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Rebel

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AREB. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Rebel during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in American Rebel in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of American Rebel in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

American Rebel Price Performance

Shares of AREB stock opened at $0.61 on Thursday. American Rebel has a 52-week low of $0.52 and a 52-week high of $7.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.03.

American Rebel Company Profile

American Rebel Holdings, Inc designs and markets branded safes, and personal security and self-defense products. The company offers home, office, and personal safes, as well as vault doors; concealed carry backpacks; and a range of concealed carry jackets, vests, coats, and T-shirts for men and women.

