Short Interest in Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) Drops By 46.8%

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 937,000 shares, a drop of 46.8% from the August 15th total of 1,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Applied DNA Sciences Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Applied DNA Sciences stock opened at $2.58 on Thursday. Applied DNA Sciences has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $7.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.92. The firm has a market cap of $30.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 0.07.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.19. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative return on equity of 158.37% and a negative net margin of 68.79%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Applied DNA Sciences will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on APDN. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Applied DNA Sciences to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Applied DNA Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of APDN. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Applied DNA Sciences in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Applied DNA Sciences during the second quarter worth about $188,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Applied DNA Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Applied DNA Sciences by 53.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 9,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.34% of the company’s stock.

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc develops and markets DNA-based technology solutions for use in the nucleic acid-based in vitro diagnostics and preclinical nucleic-acid based drug development and manufacturing markets; and for supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting, and anti-theft technology purposes. The company's supply chain security and product authentication solutions include SigNature molecular tags that provide forensic power and protection for various applications used to fortify brand protection efforts and strengthen supply chain security, as well as mark, track, and convict criminals; SigNify IF portable DNA readers and SigNify consumable reagent test kits that provide real-time authentication of molecular tags in the field; and CertainT, which indicates the use of tagging, testing, and tracking platforms and solutions enabling manufacturers, brands, and trade organizations to convey proof of their product claims.

