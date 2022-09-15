Short Interest in APx Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:APXI) Decreases By 54.1%

APx Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:APXI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decline of 54.1% from the August 15th total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On APx Acquisition Corp. I

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APXI. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of APx Acquisition Corp. I by 42.0% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 481,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,821,000 after acquiring an additional 142,500 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC grew its position in shares of APx Acquisition Corp. I by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 360,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,613,000 after acquiring an additional 60,914 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of APx Acquisition Corp. I during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,056,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of APx Acquisition Corp. I by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 565,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,656,000 after acquiring an additional 162,880 shares during the period. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of APx Acquisition Corp. I during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,189,000.

APx Acquisition Corp. I Price Performance

Shares of APx Acquisition Corp. I stock opened at $10.09 on Thursday. APx Acquisition Corp. I has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $10.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.05 and its 200 day moving average is $10.00.

About APx Acquisition Corp. I

APx Acquisition Corp. I. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

