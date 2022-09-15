Short Interest in Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) Drops By 53.4%

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 88,400 shares, a drop of 53.4% from the August 15th total of 189,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 125,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of ARDS stock opened at $1.74 on Thursday. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.88 and a fifty-two week high of $4.34. The stock has a market cap of $30.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.47.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.39). On average, equities analysts forecast that Aridis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aridis Pharmaceuticals

Separately, Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARDS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Aridis Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 524,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 16,785 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Aridis Pharmaceuticals by 2,757.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 577,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 557,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S.

