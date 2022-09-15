Short Interest in Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) Drops By 53.4%

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 88,400 shares, a drop of 53.4% from the August 15th total of 189,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 125,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Aridis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of ARDS stock opened at $1.74 on Thursday. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.88 and a fifty-two week high of $4.34. The stock has a market cap of $30.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.47.
Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.39). On average, equities analysts forecast that Aridis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aridis Pharmaceuticals
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARDS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Aridis Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 524,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 16,785 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Aridis Pharmaceuticals by 2,757.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 577,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 557,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.50% of the company’s stock.
Aridis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S.
