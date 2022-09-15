Short Interest in ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Rises By 945.0%

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, an increase of 945.0% from the August 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global in a report on Saturday, September 10th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of AACG stock opened at $1.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $62.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.43. ATA Creativity Global has a 1-year low of $0.88 and a 1-year high of $2.94.

ATA Creativity Global ( NASDAQ:AACG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.08 million during the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative net margin of 32.37% and a negative return on equity of 35.09%.

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools, foreign language training services, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.

