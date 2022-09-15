Short Interest in BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) Grows By 182.7%

BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 98,100 shares, a growth of 182.7% from the August 15th total of 34,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in BioCardia in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in BioCardia in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in BioCardia in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in BioCardia by 18.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 49,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 7,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BioCardia by 57.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 650,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 238,554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BCDA opened at $2.01 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.71. BioCardia has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $3.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.70 million, a P/E ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.22.

BioCardia ( NASDAQ:BCDA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.14. BioCardia had a negative return on equity of 126.57% and a negative net margin of 619.91%. The business had revenue of $0.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that BioCardia will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Maxim Group decreased their target price on BioCardia to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.

BioCardia, Inc, a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, develops cellular and cell-derived therapeutics for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate is the CardiAMP Cell Therapy System for the treatment of heart failure and chronic myocardial ischemia; and allogeneic cell therapy for cardiac and pulmonary disease.

