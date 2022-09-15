Short Interest in DigiMax Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBKSF) Grows By 33,125.0%

DigiMax Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBKSF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 132,900 shares, an increase of 33,125.0% from the August 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.

DigiMax Global Stock Performance

Shares of DigiMax Global stock opened at $0.02 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average is $0.03. DigiMax Global has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.13.

Get DigiMax Global alerts:

DigiMax Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

DigiMax Global Inc, a technology company, offers advanced financial, predictive, and cryptocurrency solutions across various industries and verticals in Canada. Its products include Projected Personality Interpreter that assists large organizations to assess personality traits; and Cryptohawk.Ai, an information tool that helps in determining changes in price trends occur for Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other alt coins.

Receive News & Ratings for DigiMax Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigiMax Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.