Short Interest in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GHAC) Decreases By 99.6%

Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GHAC – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 99.6% from the August 15th total of 101,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GHAC. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd bought a new stake in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $48,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition by 1,245.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 18,621 shares during the last quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP bought a new stake in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $294,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $314,000. Institutional investors own 65.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition alerts:

Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition stock opened at $9.84 on Thursday. Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.68 and a twelve month high of $9.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.84 and its 200 day moving average is $9.81.

About Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition

Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire companies in the gaming and hospitality sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.