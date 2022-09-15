Short Interest in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GHAC) Decreases By 99.6%

Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GHAC – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 99.6% from the August 15th total of 101,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Institutional Trading of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GHAC. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd bought a new stake in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $48,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition by 1,245.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 18,621 shares during the last quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP bought a new stake in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $294,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $314,000. Institutional investors own 65.54% of the company’s stock.
Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Price Performance
Shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition stock opened at $9.84 on Thursday. Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.68 and a twelve month high of $9.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.84 and its 200 day moving average is $9.81.
About Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition
Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire companies in the gaming and hospitality sectors.
