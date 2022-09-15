Short Interest in Gratomic Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBULF) Declines By 99.9%

Gratomic Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBULF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.9% from the August 15th total of 74,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 75,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Gratomic Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CBULF opened at $0.26 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.42. Gratomic has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $1.23.
Gratomic Company Profile
