Short Interest in Gratomic Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBULF) Declines By 99.9%

Gratomic Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBULF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.9% from the August 15th total of 74,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 75,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Gratomic Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CBULF opened at $0.26 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.42. Gratomic has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $1.23.

Get Gratomic alerts:

Gratomic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Gratomic Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of assets primarily in Canada and Namibia. It explores for base and rare metals, industrial minerals, and precious metals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Aukam graphite project located in the district of Bethanie, Karas Region of southern Namibia covers an area of approximately 137,473 hectares; and a 100% interest in the Buckingham graphite property that includes eight claim blocks covering an area of approximately 480 hectares located in the Quebec, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Gratomic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gratomic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.