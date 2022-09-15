Short Interest in Grid Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSMGF) Expands By 5,566.7%

Grid Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSMGF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 340,000 shares, a growth of 5,566.7% from the August 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 42.0 days.

Grid Metals Price Performance

OTCMKTS:MSMGF opened at $0.11 on Thursday. Grid Metals has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $0.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.13.

Grid Metals Company Profile

Grid Metals Corp. engages in exploring and developing base and precious metal mineral properties in Canada. It explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, lithium and rare metals, and platinum group metals. The company primarily focuses on the East Bull Lake Palladium Property located in Ontario. Its properties also include the Makwa-Mayville Nickel Copper PGM Cobalt Project in Manitoba; and the Bannockburn Nickel Project located in the Sudbury Mining Division, Ontario.

