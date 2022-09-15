Short Interest in L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Expands By 531.3%

L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,400 shares, a growth of 531.3% from the August 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 584,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AIQUY opened at $24.68 on Thursday. L’Air Liquide has a 1 year low of $23.81 and a 1 year high of $32.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.83.

AIQUY has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on L’Air Liquide from €135.00 ($137.76) to €137.00 ($139.80) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered L’Air Liquide from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, L’Air Liquide has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of L’Air Liquide by 4.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in L’Air Liquide by 44.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 4,512 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in L’Air Liquide by 11.6% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 20,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in L’Air Liquide by 2.5% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 27,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in L’Air Liquide by 5.6% in the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 39,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares during the period. 0.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Gas & Services segment offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide to the metals, chemicals, refining, and energy sectors; and gases, application equipment, and associated services to the materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and craftsmen and retail sectors.

