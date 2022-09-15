Short Interest in L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Expands By 531.3%

L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,400 shares, a growth of 531.3% from the August 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 584,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS AIQUY opened at $24.68 on Thursday. L’Air Liquide has a 1 year low of $23.81 and a 1 year high of $32.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.83.
AIQUY has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on L’Air Liquide from €135.00 ($137.76) to €137.00 ($139.80) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered L’Air Liquide from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, L’Air Liquide has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.40.
L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Gas & Services segment offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide to the metals, chemicals, refining, and energy sectors; and gases, application equipment, and associated services to the materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and craftsmen and retail sectors.
