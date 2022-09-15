Short Interest in Nitto Denko Co. (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) Grows By 7,200.0%

Nitto Denko Co. (OTCMKTS:NDEKY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, an increase of 7,200.0% from the August 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Nitto Denko from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th.

NDEKY opened at $31.69 on Thursday. Nitto Denko has a twelve month low of $29.36 and a twelve month high of $44.24. The company has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.66.

Nitto Denko ( OTCMKTS:NDEKY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter. Nitto Denko had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 11.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nitto Denko will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Nitto Denko Corporation primarily engages in the adhesive tapes business in Japan and internationally. It provides double sided tapes, surface protective films, sealing materials/NVH related products, masking tapes, membranes, FPD/touch panel related products, gasket materials, semiconductor manufacturing process products, flexible printed circuit boards, porous films/breathable materials, and packaging tapes.

