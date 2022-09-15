Short Interest in Nitto Denko Co. (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) Grows By 7,200.0%

Nitto Denko Co. (OTCMKTS:NDEKY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, an increase of 7,200.0% from the August 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Nitto Denko from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th.
Nitto Denko Stock Up 0.4 %
NDEKY opened at $31.69 on Thursday. Nitto Denko has a twelve month low of $29.36 and a twelve month high of $44.24. The company has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.66.
Nitto Denko Company Profile
Nitto Denko Corporation primarily engages in the adhesive tapes business in Japan and internationally. It provides double sided tapes, surface protective films, sealing materials/NVH related products, masking tapes, membranes, FPD/touch panel related products, gasket materials, semiconductor manufacturing process products, flexible printed circuit boards, porous films/breathable materials, and packaging tapes.
