Short Interest in Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Increases By 3,133.3%

Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, an increase of 3,133.3% from the August 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Voestalpine Price Performance

OTCMKTS:VLPNY opened at $3.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.21 and a 200 day moving average of $5.03. Voestalpine has a 52-week low of $3.78 and a 52-week high of $8.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.40.

Get Voestalpine alerts:

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Voestalpine had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Voestalpine will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Voestalpine Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.1611 per share. This represents a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Voestalpine from €28.70 ($29.29) to €21.00 ($21.43) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Voestalpine from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Voestalpine from €34.00 ($34.69) to €35.00 ($35.71) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Voestalpine from €35.00 ($35.71) to €29.00 ($29.59) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Voestalpine currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.63.

Voestalpine Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products in Austria, European Union, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Voestalpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voestalpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.