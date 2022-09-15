Short Interest in Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Increases By 3,133.3%

Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, an increase of 3,133.3% from the August 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Voestalpine Price Performance
OTCMKTS:VLPNY opened at $3.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.21 and a 200 day moving average of $5.03. Voestalpine has a 52-week low of $3.78 and a 52-week high of $8.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.40.
Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Voestalpine had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Voestalpine will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Voestalpine Announces Dividend
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Voestalpine from €28.70 ($29.29) to €21.00 ($21.43) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Voestalpine from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Voestalpine from €34.00 ($34.69) to €35.00 ($35.71) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Voestalpine from €35.00 ($35.71) to €29.00 ($29.59) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Voestalpine currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.63.
Voestalpine Company Profile
Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products in Austria, European Union, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Voestalpine (VLPNY)
- Is This Medical Gear Maker Ready To Continue Its Rally?
- The Five (5) Hottest Stocks To Watch Ahead Of Q3 Earnings
- Has Take-Two Interactive Devolved into a One-Trick Pony?
- Can Health Drink Maker Celsius Outrun Its Monster Rival?
- Four Cheap Stocks With Interesting Insider Activity
Receive News & Ratings for Voestalpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voestalpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.