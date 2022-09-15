Short Interest in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD) Grows By 518.9%

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 81,700 shares, a growth of 518.9% from the August 15th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $321,000.
WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:AGZD opened at $45.86 on Thursday. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $45.40 and a 1-year high of $47.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.04.
WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Dividend Announcement
