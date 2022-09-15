Short Interest in WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (OTCMKTS:WXXWY) Drops By 91.1%

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (OTCMKTS:WXXWY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a drop of 91.1% from the August 15th total of 173,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 174,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Trading Down 2.5 %
OTCMKTS WXXWY opened at $13.12 on Thursday. WuXi Biologics has a one year low of $10.50 and a one year high of $33.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.23 and a 200 day moving average of $16.40.
WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Company Profile
