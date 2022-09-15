Short Interest in WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (OTCMKTS:WXXWY) Drops By 91.1%

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (OTCMKTS:WXXWY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a drop of 91.1% from the August 15th total of 173,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 174,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Trading Down 2.5 %

OTCMKTS WXXWY opened at $13.12 on Thursday. WuXi Biologics has a one year low of $10.50 and a one year high of $33.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.23 and a 200 day moving average of $16.40.

Get WuXi Biologics (Cayman) alerts:

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc provides end-to-end solutions and services for biologics discovery, development and manufacturing in the People's Republic of China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company also engages in the provision of consultation services in relation to the biopharmaceutical technology, international sales contracting services, testing and development of testing technologies, sales and marketing services, and biologics clinical and manufacturing services; production and sale of medicals; vaccine CDMO and related business; and material supplier activities.

Receive News & Ratings for WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WuXi Biologics (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.