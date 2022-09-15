SHPING (SHPING) 1-Day Volume Tops $182,548.00

SHPING (SHPING) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 15th. One SHPING coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, SHPING has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. SHPING has a market capitalization of $14.70 million and $182,548.00 worth of SHPING was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005088 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19,662.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005109 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00059575 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012776 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005484 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005086 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00063701 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00077071 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

SHPING Coin Profile

SHPING is a coin. SHPING’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,782,433,624 coins. SHPING’s official Twitter account is @shpingapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SHPING is /r/ShpingCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SHPING’s official website is www.shping.com.

Buying and Selling SHPING

According to CryptoCompare, “Shping platform is an innovative self-service shopper marketing system based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will allow shoppers to scan products bar codes and access to the product information, check for authenticity, product recall status, and product reviews contributed by other Shping users. Furthermore, the Shping platform enables brands and retailers to channel their marketing budgets into rewarding the consumer directly for their attention and engagement. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHPING directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHPING should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SHPING using one of the exchanges listed above.

