Shyft Network Price Hits $0.0188 (SHFT)

Shyft Network (SHFT) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 15th. During the last week, Shyft Network has traded down 15.9% against the U.S. dollar. Shyft Network has a market cap of $9.39 million and $57,086.00 worth of Shyft Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shyft Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0188 or 0.00000095 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,203.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,676.54 or 0.08532660 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005049 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.94 or 0.00844558 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00021222 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00035106 BTC.

Shyft Network Coin Profile

Shyft Network was first traded on March 26th, 2021. Shyft Network’s total supply is 2,520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,322,498 coins. Shyft Network’s official Twitter account is @shyftnetwork. Shyft Network’s official website is shyft.network.

Buying and Selling Shyft Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Shyft is a blockchain-based protocol designed to enable the secure and auditable sending of messages between individual users and trusted parties. Shyft leverages the participation of these parties and their ability to onboard users in accordance with existing compliance while adding the ability to broadcast attestations of relevant information about user data to other parties by request, assuming user consent is present.”

