Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) Trading Up 3.6%

Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Rating) was up 3.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $28.83 and last traded at $28.82. Approximately 5,270 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 547,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.81.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Sigma Lithium from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd.
Sigma Lithium Stock Up 4.9 %
The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.11 and its 200 day moving average is $16.73.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Sigma Lithium Company Profile
Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 27 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 191 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sigma Lithium (SGML)
- Is This Medical Gear Maker Ready To Continue Its Rally?
- The Five (5) Hottest Stocks To Watch Ahead Of Q3 Earnings
- Has Take-Two Interactive Devolved into a One-Trick Pony?
- Four Cheap Stocks With Interesting Insider Activity
- Can Health Drink Maker Celsius Outrun Its Monster Rival?
Receive News & Ratings for Sigma Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sigma Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.