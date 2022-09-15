Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) Trading Up 3.6%

Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Rating) was up 3.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $28.83 and last traded at $28.82. Approximately 5,270 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 547,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.81.

Separately, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Sigma Lithium from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd.

The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.11 and its 200 day moving average is $16.73.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGML. Potrero Capital Research LLC acquired a new position in Sigma Lithium in the first quarter worth approximately $11,466,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Sigma Lithium in the second quarter worth approximately $11,903,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Sigma Lithium by 21.9% in the first quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,264,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,301,000 after buying an additional 226,867 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in Sigma Lithium in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,024,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Sigma Lithium in the first quarter worth approximately $1,123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.71% of the company’s stock.

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 27 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 191 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

