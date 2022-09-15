Signature Chain Price Tops $0.0005 (SIGN)

Signature Chain (SIGN) traded 78.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 15th. One Signature Chain coin can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Signature Chain has a market cap of $351,838.46 and $1.00 worth of Signature Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Signature Chain has traded 21.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005064 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,744.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005103 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00057871 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012723 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005470 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005063 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00063435 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00076630 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

About Signature Chain

SIGN is a coin. It launched on June 30th, 2019. Signature Chain’s total supply is 874,217,423 coins and its circulating supply is 765,779,225 coins. Signature Chain’s official Twitter account is @SignatureChain.

Buying and Selling Signature Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Signature Chain aims to provide a solution to known certification issues, by offering a platform that allows anyone to certify data and files on a blockchain. Additionally, Signature Chain hopes to help other Waves projects by offering a custom and project dedicated web-wallet service. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Signature Chain directly using U.S. dollars.

