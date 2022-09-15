Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Receives $142.29 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $142.29.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Compass Point decreased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $158.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group to $130.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th.

SPG opened at $100.03 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.80. The firm has a market cap of $34.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.49. Simon Property Group has a twelve month low of $93.06 and a twelve month high of $171.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.59% and a return on equity of 56.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Simon Property Group will post 11.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.20%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth about $518,891,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Simon Property Group by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,491,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,090,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158,735 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Simon Property Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,391,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,497,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Simon Property Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,039,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,598,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,872 shares in the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

