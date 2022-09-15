SinglePoint (OTCMKTS:SINGD) Trading Up 12.5%

SinglePoint, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SINGD – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 12.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. Approximately 766,374 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 1,238,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

SinglePoint Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.15.

SinglePoint Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SinglePoint, Inc, a technology and acquisition company, provides hemp manufacturing, renewable energy, and payments solutions in the United States. The company engages in the retail distribution of proprietary in-house or hemp cigarette brands and non-cannibalistic private label products from other CBD manufactures; and provision of solar installation and financing brokerage services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SinglePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SinglePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.