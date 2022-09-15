SingularityDAO 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.53 Million (SDAO)

SingularityDAO (SDAO) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. One SingularityDAO coin can now be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00001818 BTC on major exchanges. SingularityDAO has a total market cap of $13.88 million and $1.53 million worth of SingularityDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SingularityDAO has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SingularityDAO Profile

SingularityDAO’s launch date was May 7th, 2021. SingularityDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,560,574 coins. SingularityDAO’s official Twitter account is @SingularityDao. The official website for SingularityDAO is www.singularitydao.ai.

Buying and Selling SingularityDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityDAO is a decentralised, blockchain-based organisation with the main goal of governing DynaSets, diversified baskets of cryptocurrency assets dynamically managed by AI. Voting power in SingularityDAO is granted by the SingularityDAO token (SDAO). SingularityDAO brings the sophisticated risk-management strategies of AI-managed funds to DeFi, using SingularityNET’s superior AI technology.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularityDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

