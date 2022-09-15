Siren Price Reaches $0.0669 on Top Exchanges (SI)

Siren (SI) traded 13.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 15th. In the last seven days, Siren has traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Siren has a market cap of $1.50 million and approximately $13,094.00 worth of Siren was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Siren coin can now be purchased for $0.0669 or 0.00000357 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Siren Profile

Siren’s launch date was November 14th, 2020. Siren’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,446,120 coins. Siren’s official Twitter account is @sirenprotocol. The official website for Siren is sirenmarkets.com.

Siren Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SIREN is a distributed protocol for creating, trading, and redeeming fully-collateralized options contracts for any ERC-20 token on Ethereum. Siren uses a fully-collateralized approach to writing options that don’t require any oracles to function. A single MarketsRegistry contract creates and coordinates individual markets. Once a Market contract is created anyone can interact with it in a permissionless manner. The solvency of a position is ensured at all times by the collateral locked in the smart contract.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siren directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siren should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Siren using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

